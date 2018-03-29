West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Signs Bill Eliminating the Department of Education and the Arts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a bill eliminating the Department of Education and the Arts.

On Wednesday, March 28th, 2018, Governor Justice signed House Bill 4006.

Governor Justice has announced the firing of Gayle Manchin, Secretary of Department of Education and the Arts on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Governor Justice says that no programs will have their federal funding reduced and the state will continue to grow its arts programs.

The elimination of the Department will place all education operations under the Department of Education, according to Governor Justice.

“We’ve checked and double checked and there will be no lapses in federal funding and no harm caused to any of these programs,” Governor Justice said. “There are going to be real cost savings here and at the same time we are going to create the Department of the Arts and Culture and History that will answer directly to me."

