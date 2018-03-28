Pratt Fire Chief Condition Improving After Fatal Accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sources close to the victim's family tell 13 News that Pratt Fire Chief Timothy "Timmy" Walker's condition is improving following a vehicle accident that killed two members of the Pratt Volunteer Fire Department.

As of today, Chief Walker was responsive and able to show two thumbs up when prompted by doctors.

"He is not by any means out of the woods, but I seen the walker fight in him today. Thank you Jesus. Keep the prayers coming," said Pratt community member Eric Holcomb.

Chief Walker was involved in a multiple vehicle accident that also took the lives of fellow firefighters Lieutenant Thomas "Tom" Craigo and Assistant Chief Mike Edwards.

Funeral services for Lieutenant Craigo were announced today by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office, to be held on Tuesday, April 3rd at 2:00 PM at Riverside High School. The visitation will take place on Monday, April 2nd from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Riverside High School.

Arrangements for Assistant Chief Edwards have not been released at this time.