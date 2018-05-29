Hormel Foods recalls more than 228,000 pounds of canned products

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - A major food recall is hitting grocery store shelves across the country.

Hormel Foods is recalling more than 228,000 pounds of canned pork and chicken products.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The USDA said the products in question were produced from Feb. 8 through Feb. 10 of this year.

The recall includes the 12-ounce metal cans of Hormel "Spam Classic" with a best-by date of Feb. 20-21 and the 12-ounce metal can of "Hormel Foods Black Label Luncheon Loaf" with the same best-by date.

The cans of classic Spam were shipped across the U.S. while the black label cans were only shipped to the U.S. territory of Guam.

The USDA is encouraging anyone who bought these products to throw them away or return them to where they were bought.