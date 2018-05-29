Recalls

Hormel Foods recalls more than 228,000 pounds of canned products

Posted: May 29, 2018 08:54 AM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 08:54 AM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - A major food recall is hitting grocery store shelves across the country.  

Hormel Foods is recalling more than 228,000 pounds of canned pork and chicken products.  

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products may be contaminated with pieces of metal.  

The USDA said the products in question were produced from Feb. 8 through Feb. 10 of this year.  

The recall includes the 12-ounce metal cans of Hormel "Spam Classic" with a best-by date of Feb. 20-21 and the 12-ounce metal can of "Hormel Foods Black Label Luncheon Loaf" with the same best-by date.  

The cans of classic Spam were shipped across the U.S. while the black label cans were only shipped to the U.S. territory of Guam.  

The USDA is encouraging anyone who bought these products to throw them away or return them to where they were bought.  

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Trending Stories

 

Don't Miss

Interactive Map of Locations with Confirmed Hepatitis A Cases
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Interactive Map of Locations with Confirmed Hepatitis A Cases

Here is a map with all of the locations that have confirmed Hepatitis A cases at this time.

Read More »
WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

WOWK-TV has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for our series on the opioid crisis titled States of Addiction.

Read More »
Auto Racing Challenge
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Auto Racing Challenge

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa

Latest News - Local