Taytulla birth control pills recalled nationwide due to possible pregnancy risk

Posted: May 30, 2018 11:31 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2018 03:19 PM EDT

TAMPA, FL. (WFLA) - Allergan issued a voluntary recall of Taytulla birth control pills.

The pills were issued in physician's sample packs.

Allergan recently found that four placebo capsules were placed out of order in the sample pack.

Specifically, the first four days of therapy had four non-hormonal placebo capsules instead of active pills.

The user may be at risk for unintended pregnancy as a result of the packing error.

The affect pills include:

Lot Product NDC Size Exp. Date
5620706 Taytulla Softgel
Capsules
1 mg/20 mcg 6X28
Sample		 Outer Carton 0023-5862 31
Blister Card 0023-5862-28
Blister Box 0023-5862-29EN1216XX2		 6X28 Sample May 2019


Allergan is notifying customers by recall letter and is arranging for return of all recalled sample pack products.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Allergan by phone at 800-678-1605 8am-8pm EST Monday through Friday. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have questions.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


