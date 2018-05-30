Taytulla birth control pills recalled nationwide due to possible pregnancy risk
TAMPA, FL. (WFLA) - Allergan issued a voluntary recall of Taytulla birth control pills.
The pills were issued in physician's sample packs.
Allergan recently found that four placebo capsules were placed out of order in the sample pack.
Specifically, the first four days of therapy had four non-hormonal placebo capsules instead of active pills.
The user may be at risk for unintended pregnancy as a result of the packing error.
The affect pills include:
|Lot
|Product
|NDC
|Size
|Exp. Date
|5620706
|Taytulla Softgel
Capsules
1 mg/20 mcg 6X28
Sample
|Outer Carton 0023-5862 31
Blister Card 0023-5862-28
Blister Box 0023-5862-29EN1216XX2
|6X28 Sample
|May 2019
Allergan is notifying customers by recall letter and is arranging for return of all recalled sample pack products.
Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Allergan by phone at 800-678-1605 8am-8pm EST Monday through Friday. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have questions.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
