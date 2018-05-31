Don't fall for this sneaky Target scam on Facebook
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A post circulating on Facebook could end up on your news feed, leaving you vulnerable to hackers.
The deceiving post asks users to text 'TARGET' to a number to receive a free gift card. Seems simple, right?
Well, what's not so innocent is the fact that it's a security and ID theft scam known as "smishing."
IDTheftinfo.org, says it’s like a phishing scam, but the hacker sends a link by text message rather than an email.
Once you click on the link, the scammer will bait you for information, like your credit card information or your social security number.
On top of that, clicking the link could also compromise your Facebook account.
Hacker bots can keep sharing the scam to your followers, without you even knowing it.
Beware of this Facebook post and alert your friends to be cautious too.
Previous
Pike Co. KY Sheriff Warns About Scam
Next
Medicare Scam Hitting West Virginia
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Spain: opposition leader Sanchez expected to oust Rajoy
- Marchionne lays out Fiat Chrysler plan in grand finale
- The Latest: Trump says days of unfair trade deals 'are over'
- Hall of Fame pitcher Smoltz qualifies for US Senior Open
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Interactive Map of Locations with Confirmed Hepatitis A Cases
Here is a map with all of the locations that have confirmed Hepatitis A cases at this time.Read More »
WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award
WOWK-TV has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for our series on the opioid crisis titled States of Addiction.Read More »