Don't fall for this sneaky Target scam on Facebook

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A post circulating on Facebook could end up on your news feed, leaving you vulnerable to hackers.

The deceiving post asks users to text 'TARGET' to a number to receive a free gift card. Seems simple, right?

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Well, what's not so innocent is the fact that it's a security and ID theft scam known as "smishing."

IDTheftinfo.org, says it’s like a phishing scam, but the hacker sends a link by text message rather than an email.

Once you click on the link, the scammer will bait you for information, like your credit card information or your social security number.

On top of that, clicking the link could also compromise your Facebook account.

Hacker bots can keep sharing the scam to your followers, without you even knowing it.

Beware of this Facebook post and alert your friends to be cautious too.

>> MORE TRENDING TOPICS