Scams

Don't fall for this sneaky Target scam on Facebook

By:

Posted: May 31, 2018 07:54 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2018 02:57 PM EDT

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A post circulating on Facebook could end up on your news feed, leaving you vulnerable to hackers.

The deceiving post asks users to text 'TARGET' to a number to receive a free gift card. Seems simple, right?

Well, what's not so innocent is the fact that it's a security and ID theft scam known as "smishing." 

IDTheftinfo.org, says it’s like a phishing scam, but the hacker sends a link by text message rather than an email.

Once you click on the link, the scammer will bait you for information, like your credit card information or your social security number.

On top of that, clicking the link could also compromise your Facebook account.

Hacker bots can keep sharing the scam to your followers, without you even knowing it.

Beware of this Facebook post and alert your friends to be cautious too.

>> MORE TRENDING TOPICS

Continue Reading

More Stories

Local Sports

Trending Stories

 

Don't Miss

Interactive Map of Locations with Confirmed Hepatitis A Cases
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Interactive Map of Locations with Confirmed Hepatitis A Cases

Here is a map with all of the locations that have confirmed Hepatitis A cases at this time.

Read More »
WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

WOWK-TV has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for our series on the opioid crisis titled States of Addiction.

Read More »
Auto Racing Challenge
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Auto Racing Challenge

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa

Latest News - Local