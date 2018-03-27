Scientists Discover New Organ in Human Body: The Interstitium

CBS

A new study published today is suggesting that a new organ has been discovered in the human body: the interstitium.

According to new research published in Scientific Reports, researchers found that the human body contains a network of fluid-filled channels that had previously been undiscovered.

The fluid-filled channels were found surrounding the body’s connective tissue which lines the digestive tract, lungs, urinary systems, and surrounding muscles.

Depsite the majority of scientists not yet officially designating the interstitium as an organ, Neil Theise of New York University’s School of Medicine says that it holds roughly a fifth of the fluids in the human body.

“We think they act as shock absorbers,” Theise said, in New Scientist.

Theise and his team say that the interstitium may possibly explain how cancer cells can spread throughout different parts of the body.

Scientists researching why cancer can spread to lymph nodes are considering the interstitium may possibly hold the key to an answer.

According to Scientific Reports, the interstitial space is a major fluid compartment in the body and the primary source of lymph, the fluid containing white blood cells.

“Once they get in, it’s like they’re on a water slide,” said Theise. “We have a new window on the mechanism of tumor spread.”