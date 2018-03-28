2018 Snowshoe Pond Skim Event

SNOWSHOE, WV (WOWK) - We are nearing the end of another ski season in West Virginia. A long standing end of season tradition captivated many this weekend at Snowshoe Resort. The Annual Pond Skim competition kicked off in grand style. For decades, the bravest on the slopes have donned their favorite costumes and attempted to skim across the bitterly cold waters for a few bragging rights. But, organizers say its more about the costume than the skill level.

"It was really cool to watch Tigger come down the hill immediately followed by Pooh Bear that was awesome," said Shawn Cassell, Snowshoe Public Relations Manager,"But I gotta give my vote to Sasquatch at the end of the day, that was pretty impressive to get all the way across there with an additional 70 pounds of suit on."

Sasquatch was definitely a fan favorite, even for our own Jennifer Abney! Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cassell says about 40 people competed in the event. And, hundreds turned out to cheer them on. Snowshoe is kicking off their last week of the season. The slopes close for winter sports on April 1. For more on the action on the mountain - https://www.snowshoemtn.com/

Check out more highlights from this year's Annual Snowshoe Pond Skim: