West Virginia

Manchin gripes about new show; Viacom says it's not theirs

Posted: May 31, 2018 05:43 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2018 05:43 PM EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is asking a network not to cast his state in a negative light with a new reality show. Problem is, MTV owner Viacom says it's not involved in "West Virginia Wilder."
    
Manchin says he has watched a trailer for the show, which is a reboot of the reality series "Buckwild" that aired on MTV. He sent a letter Thursday to Viacom's president saying the network can make a compelling show about West Virginia "that does not play into vicious stereotypes."
    
Viacom tweeted that it's not involved in the show and agrees "there are great things happening in the Mountain State!"
    
"Wilder" executive producer J.P. Williams says in a statement that "we respect Senator Manchin, but he is obviously just looking for attention again." Williams says Parallel Entertainment will announce a home for the series next week.
 

