West Virginia State Cemetery Honors Our Veterans

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - "Delmer, he was a good friend," said one acquaintance at a graveside memorial service.

Friends and family gathered at the State Veterans Cemetery in Institute, honoring the nation's war dead, but also remembering veterans who died years after coming home. After serving in Vietnam, Marine Delmer Bird volunteered for West Virginia Veterans for decades before dying in December.

"It was just an empty hollow. Now we have started collecting all the memories and voices of people who mattered to our freedom. So we added Delmer's voice to this and we will keep that forever," said Mary Byrd, National Women Veterans.

His widow and others placed coins on Delmer's tombstone.

"It says that you leave a part of you. You've visited and left a part of you, with him" said Ann Bird, who was honoring her late husband, veteran Delmer Bird.

While in the cemetery a large military transport did a flyover. Down below, other family members visited graves of loved ones. Veteran Chad Wolfe served in the Air Force, before dying of a heart condition nearly two years ago. He was just 40.

"We have freedom because these men and women, fought for our freedom" said Judy Wolfe, Chad Wolfe's mom.

"I just loved him with all my heart. And it's two years and it's still as real as if it was yesterday, the loss," said Allen Wolfe, Chad Wolfe's dad.

Also at the cemetery a proper military retirement ceremony for hundreds of U.S. flags, that are now worn and tattered.

"There is a monument to Gold Star families here - those who lost a loved one in defense of this country. But the Legislature has now approved another similar monument for the Capitol grounds," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.