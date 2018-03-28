West Virginia to Stock Lakes & Streams with Golden Trout Next Week

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: West Virginia Division of Natural Resources

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Around 40,000 golden rainbow trout will soon be released in West Virginia lakes and streams.

During the week of April 2nd through April 6th, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will have their special Gold Rush trout stockings.

Normally, golden rainbow trout are stocked on a one-to-10 ratio with regular rainbow trout, but during West Virginia Gold Rush week, WVDNR will stock only golden rainbow trout



“Thanks to the diligence and hard work of staff at the Bowden, Spring Run and Reeds Creek trout hatcheries, we have produced more golden trout than we expected when we announced this special event last fall,” said Jim Hedrick, Hatchery Program Manager.

WV DNR says that the purpose of the West Virginia Gold Rush is to get families, children and new anglers excited about trout fishing by giving them a good opportunity to catch this popular fish.



Here are the stocking locations: