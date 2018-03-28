WEATHER ALERTS
West Virginia to Stock Lakes & Streams with Golden Trout Next Week
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Around 40,000 golden rainbow trout will soon be released in West Virginia lakes and streams.
During the week of April 2nd through April 6th, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will have their special Gold Rush trout stockings.
Normally, golden rainbow trout are stocked on a one-to-10 ratio with regular rainbow trout, but during West Virginia Gold Rush week, WVDNR will stock only golden rainbow trout
“Thanks to the diligence and hard work of staff at the Bowden, Spring Run and Reeds Creek trout hatcheries, we have produced more golden trout than we expected when we announced this special event last fall,” said Jim Hedrick, Hatchery Program Manager.
WV DNR says that the purpose of the West Virginia Gold Rush is to get families, children and new anglers excited about trout fishing by giving them a good opportunity to catch this popular fish.
Here are the stocking locations:
- Lakes
- Anawalt Lake
- Barboursville Lake
- Bear Rock Lake
- Berwind WMA Lake
- Boley Lake (Babcock State Park)
- Brandywine Lake
- Brushy Fork Lake
- Burnsville Tailwaters
- Cacapon Resort State Park Lake
- Cedar Creek State Park Lake
- Chief Logan State Park Lake
- Coopers Rock State Park Lake
- Curtisville Lake
- Edward Run Pond
- Fort Ashby Reservoir
- French Creek Pond (WV State Wildlife Center)
- Kimsey Run Lake
- Little Beaver State Park Lake
- Mason Lake (Pedlar WMA)
- Mill Creek Reservoir
- Mountwood Lake
- New Creek Dam #14
- Pendleton Lake (Blackwater Falls)
- Pipestem Resort State Park Lake
- Poorhouse Pond
- Rock Cliff Lake
- Rockhouse Lake
- Rollins WMA Lake
- Seneca Lake
- South Mill Creek Lake
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Summit Lake
- Sutton Tailwaters
- Teter Creek Lake
- Thomas Park Lake
- Tomlinson Run State Park Lake
- Tuckahoe Lake
- Wallback WMA Lake
- Watoga State Park Lake
- Warden WMA Lake
- Streams
- Blackwater River
- Cranberry River
- North Bend State Park Lake (Tailwater)
- Opequon Creek
- R.D. Bailey (Tailwater)
- Shaver Fork (Upper Section)
- Shaver Fork (Lower Section)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole Section)
- Stonewall Resort State Park (Tailwater)
- Tygart Lake State Park (Tailwater)
