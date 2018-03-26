Marshall's Jon Elmore Declares for NBA Draft

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SAN DIEGO, CA - MARCH 16: Jon Elmore #33 of the Marshall Thundering Herd reacts after a three point basket in the second half against the Wichita State Shockers during the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Marshall Junior Jon Elmore has declared for the NBA Draft.

The guard helped lead the Thundering Herd to their first trip to the NCAA tournament since 1987.

The Charleston-native did the same last offseason, eventually pulling back and returning to Marshall.

Elmore will not sign with an agent just yet, allowing him the same option to change his mind and come back to Huntington for one more season.

Elmore led Conference USA in points per game, assists per game, and minutes per game this past season.