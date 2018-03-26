Marshall's Jon Elmore Declares for NBA Draft

By: Drew Goldfarb

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 04:39 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2018 04:39 PM EDT

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Marshall Junior Jon Elmore has declared for the NBA Draft.

The guard helped lead the Thundering Herd to their first trip to the NCAA tournament since 1987.

The Charleston-native did the same last offseason, eventually pulling back and returning to Marshall.

Elmore will not sign with an agent just yet, allowing him the same option to change his mind and come back to Huntington for one more season.

Elmore led Conference USA in points per game, assists per game, and minutes per game this past season.

