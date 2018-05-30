Officials Urge Public to Prep for Severe Weather
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - With severe rain in the forecast for the rest of the week, emergency officials are urging residents to get prepared.
Mike Oakley, the deputy director for Kanawha County Emergency Management, stressed the importance of being prepared.
"If you have everything centrally located and you know where to get it when you leave your house, that's going to save seconds," said Oakley. "And seconds save lives."
Oakley said the emergency kit should include enough water, food, and clothing for up to 72 hours. Residents should also save electronic copies of birth certificates and drivers licenses on a portable thumb-drive.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
