Stormtracker 13 Forecast Details

By: Spencer Adkins

Posted: Nov 18, 2017 10:50 AM EST

Updated: Mar 27, 2018 04:49 AM EDT

TODAY:
Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers, best chance during the day.  Rain showers ramp back up during the evening and overnight hours. Highs near 62.
TONIGHT:
Rain showers become steady through the night.  Lows in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s with rain a few weakening rain showers across the region with drier skies during the afternoon and evening.
THURSDAY:
Still have a chance of scattered showers mainly in SE KY and southern WV.  Rain showers kick back up during the evening and night time hours.  Highs near 67.
FRIDAY:
Showers possible and cooler.  Highs near 60. 
SATURDAY:
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
SUNDAY:
Partly cloudy skies but it will be dry, for the most part, with a small chance of an evening shower with highs in the upper 50s.
MONDAY:
The rainy pattern returns with highs in the low 60s.

