Stormtracker 13 Forecast Details

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers, best chance during the day. Rain showers ramp back up during the evening and overnight hours. Highs near 62.

TONIGHT:

Rain showers become steady through the night. Lows in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s with rain a few weakening rain showers across the region with drier skies during the afternoon and evening.

THURSDAY:

Still have a chance of scattered showers mainly in SE KY and southern WV. Rain showers kick back up during the evening and night time hours. Highs near 67.

FRIDAY:

Showers possible and cooler. Highs near 60.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy skies but it will be dry, for the most part, with a small chance of an evening shower with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY:

The rainy pattern returns with highs in the low 60s.