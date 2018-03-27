Stormtracker 13 Forecast Details
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers, best chance during the day. Rain showers ramp back up during the evening and overnight hours. Highs near 62.
TONIGHT:
Rain showers become steady through the night. Lows in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s with rain a few weakening rain showers across the region with drier skies during the afternoon and evening.
THURSDAY:
Still have a chance of scattered showers mainly in SE KY and southern WV. Rain showers kick back up during the evening and night time hours. Highs near 67.
FRIDAY:
Showers possible and cooler. Highs near 60.
SATURDAY:
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
SUNDAY:
Partly cloudy skies but it will be dry, for the most part, with a small chance of an evening shower with highs in the upper 50s.
MONDAY:
The rainy pattern returns with highs in the low 60s.
Previous
Flood Warning For Lawrence County Kentu
Next
Thousands Without Power Due to High...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Coyote sightings increase as mating cycle begins
- The Latest: Pro-Putin biker club plans Russia-Kosovo tour
- Drama as Kenya tries to deport opposition politician again
- Australia, Ireland, NATO join in expelling Russian envoys
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky
On this week's Train Like an Athlete, Norman Seawright III joins University of Charleston Football's John Cominsky.Read More »
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.