Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Joe Burrow mural unveiled in Athens
Top Stories
Marshall prepares for 2019 Gasparilla Bowl
Top Stories
Fire destroys home in Charleston
Georgia family discovers owl in Christmas tree
Dad tries giving daughter ‘worst’ Christmas gift, receives surprise reaction
Evangelical tussling over anti-Trump editorial escalates
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Greenup County residents prepare for flood conditions
Top Stories
Snow and flooding expected in parts of the region Monday
Top Stories
Active weather pattern to provide rain, freezing rain & snow threats
Snow Latest: Snow, black ice to pose tricky travel threat
The next full moon occurs on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.
Cold blast could bring accumulating snow, slick travel to parts of tri-state
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Joe Burrow mural unveiled in Athens
Top Stories
James misses 1st game of season for Lakers
Top Stories
Rookie QBs Haskins, Murray leave games with injuries
Cardinals roll past playoff-bound Seahawks in 27-13 victory
Wentz, Eagles deny Dallas the NFC East title with 17-9 win
Marshall prepares for 2019 Gasparilla Bowl
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
Joe Burrow mural unveiled in Athens
Marshall prepares for 2019 Gasparilla Bowl
Fire destroys home in Charleston
Georgia family discovers owl in Christmas tree
Dad tries giving daughter ‘worst’ Christmas gift, receives surprise reaction
More Top Stories
Latest Video
Joe Burrow mural unveiled in Athens
Video
Marshall prepares for 2019 Gasparilla Bowl
Video
Train derails, two rail cars fall in Potomac River early Saturday morning
Video
Washington DC Bureau
Miners celebrate passage of bill aimed at protecting their healthcare, benefits
House approves repeal of limit on federal income tax deductions, now awaits Senate vote
USMCA could bring 500,000 more U.S. jobs, Secretary of Labor says
More Washington DC Bureau
Top Stories
California woman shames, stops porch pirates
West Virginia pharmacy pleads guilty to money laundering
Police release name of pedestrian struck and killed by car in Huntington
Community gives woman raising great-grandchildren dream home
NFL Player takes Pennsylvania families on shopping spree
Huntington Salvation Army helps more than 500 families celebrate Christmas in Cabell County
Forest Service halts logging project in Monongahela Forest
Soldier surprises brother for Christmas at Ohio elementary school
UMWA rally celebrates Bipartisan American Miners Act
Ashland church presents Christmas gift to community
More Top Stories
West Virginia
Marshall prepares for 2019 Gasparilla Bowl
Fire destroys home in Charleston
West Virginia pharmacy pleads guilty to money laundering
Police release name of pedestrian struck and killed by car in Huntington
Community gives woman raising great-grandchildren dream home
More West Virginia News
Ohio
Joe Burrow mural unveiled in Athens
Soldier surprises brother for Christmas at Ohio elementary school
School district to name stadium for Heisman winner Burrow
Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg visits Chillicothe
Ohio police pursuit ends with suspect killing 13-year-old
More Ohio News
Kentucky
Ashland church presents Christmas gift to community
Tyler Childers performs on “CBS This Morning”
Market owners charged in $2 million food stamp fraud
Ashland Police: Man wanted in connection to recent shooting now in custody
Kentucky State Police educate on the signs of drunk driving
More Kentucky News
US & World
Georgia family discovers owl in Christmas tree
Dad tries giving daughter ‘worst’ Christmas gift, receives surprise reaction
Evangelical tussling over anti-Trump editorial escalates
California woman shames, stops porch pirates
Actor Kevin Costner returns to Iowa to support Buttigieg
More US & World News
Sports
Joe Burrow mural unveiled in Athens
James misses 1st game of season for Lakers
Rookie QBs Haskins, Murray leave games with injuries
Cardinals roll past playoff-bound Seahawks in 27-13 victory
Wentz, Eagles deny Dallas the NFC East title with 17-9 win
More Sports News
Inside West Virginia Politics
Big Issues for the 2020 Legislative Session
West Virginia Education Association talks what bills they want in 2020
Fairness West Virginia talks Fairness Act and 2020 Legislative Session
West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy talks taxes and budgets in the Mountain State
Cardinal Institute talks important issues for 2020 Legislative Session
More Inside West Virginia Politics News
Don't Miss
WOWK-TV to honor “Remarkable Women” across our area
WOWK 2019 Toys for Tots Toy Drive
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge 2019
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Trending Stories
Marshall prepares for 2019 Gasparilla Bowl
Boy kidnapped in 1964 found through ancestry sites
Community gives woman raising great-grandchildren dream home
Fire destroys home in Charleston
West Virginia couple shares battle with opioid crisis to help others facing addiction
Local Events