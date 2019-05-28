Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Sarah Sanders leaving White House, Pres. Trump says
Headlines
Gov. Justice’s company pays $404K to cover back taxes
Police: Skeletal remains found in car pulled from Ohio River
Sarah Sanders leaving White House, Pres. Trump says
New resources for Kentucky foster kids
Police: Grandparents fought off man who tried to abduct 6-year-old girl
Washington D.C. Bureau
Trucker shortage prompts reform suggestions
Senator takes aim at sanctuary cities, proposes cutting federal funds
Trump, GOP prioritize USMCA deal; Dems want more issues addressed
Top Stories
Deputies search for missing Saint Albans teen
Federal agency recommends White House aide Conway be fired
Mom arrested after confronting ‘bullies’ at school
Report: Breakfast cereals contaminated by weed killer
Ohio River set for cleanup this weekend
Alarmed by hot car deaths, teen creates reminder cards for parents
Kentucky man accused of severely beating his 2-month-old son
Trucker shortage prompts reform suggestions
Police: Man found living in attic crawlspace in 14-year-old girl’s closet
Passenger carry-on bag ignites at West Virginia airport
West Virginia
Gov. Justice’s company pays $404K to cover back taxes
Deputies search for missing Saint Albans teen
Ohio River set for cleanup this weekend
Passenger carry-on bag ignites at West Virginia airport
Former Marshall professor speaks about campus safety
Ohio
Police: Skeletal remains found in car pulled from Ohio River
Ohio River set for cleanup this weekend
Body of missing Ohio baby found at bottom of well
Locals react to petition asking for universal background checks in Ohio
Medical Board delays vote on new conditions for medical pot
Kentucky
New resources for Kentucky foster kids
Kentucky man accused of severely beating his 2-month-old son
Meth found inside Kentucky camper and children’s playhouse
Kentucky State Police remind drivers: Remember kids in cars
West Virginia governor agrees to pay delinquent Kentucky taxes
US & World
Sarah Sanders leaving White House, Pres. Trump says
Same-sex couple featured on ‘My Little Pony’ for first time
Illegal crossings a part of life at Mexico’s southern border
Trump says Press Secretary Sanders to leave White House
Mexico says it may have recording of Frida Kahlo’s voice
Sports
Donaldson wins rematch with Musgrove, Braves top Pirates 6-5
Panel: 90% of US sport bets could be online in 5 to 10 years
Maximum Security to race for 1st time since Kentucky Derby
Australia beats Brazil 3-2 with aid from an own goal
Walker says he’d take less than $221M to stay with Hornets
Inside West Virginia Politics
Sen. Carmichael Talks Student Success Act
WVEA Pres. Dale Lee talks Student Success Act
Rep. Mooney Talks Impeachment and Rare Earth Minerals
Rusty Williams Announces Campaign for House of Delegates Seat
Medical Marijuana, Education Reform, & Memorial Day | IWVP Podcast
