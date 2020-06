13 Gives Back is all about recognizing the first responders and service departments in our area.

Twice per month, we will feature one local hero or group of heroes and deliver lunch from Texas Roadhouse.

We will also present to them an appreciation plaque and tell their story on-air and online with 13 News Hannah Goetz.

To nominate an individual or group, fill out the contact form below:

