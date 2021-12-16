’13 Gives Back’ honors Braxton County brothers for heroism

BRAXTON COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – In front of friends, family and his Braxton County High School peers, Tyler Baldwin was recognized Wednesday for his heroic efforts pulling his elderly neighbor from a house fire in November.

There have been 41 fire deaths in the state of West Virginia so far this year. Fire officials say if Tyler didn’t step in, this fire would have ended with another.

“If Tyler wouldn’t have made the actions he did by the time they did arrive there..it would have been number 42,” adds West Virginia State Fire Marshal, Ken Tyree.

Chief David Long with the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department, one of the responding departments, said, “If Tyler and his brother didn’t notice the fire and get there when they did, yes, that would have been another death. Very lucky they noticed and got there when they did.”

There were a number of awards given to Tyler that from important state figures, and one of the last awards in the lineup was ’13 Gives Back’ for the month of December! The humble Baldwin brothers didn’t want to talk on camera after their morning in the spotlight, but their teachers and family spoke of them boasting with pride.

“Tyler is very humble. He doesn’t like to talk about the situation that morning, but Tyler is one of few that would actually do it again. 100 times over, but there’s not many people like Tyler that would take that chance to save a life,” says Criminal Justice Teacher Lee Bevin.



“I’m very proud of both of them they are good kids all the way around but it brought tears to my eyes that morning,” says Tyler and Logan’s ‘Nana’ Inza Hapney.

Chief David Long adds that they are looking for help at the Sutton VFD and encourages anyone interested to sign up.

