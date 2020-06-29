’13 Gives Back’ honors health care workers for tireless efforts during pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 13 Gives Back is about working for you and giving back to our community. We’re recognizing the first responders and service departments in our area.

For the inaugural presentation, 13 Gives Back, along with West Virginia American Water, recognizes the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

“On behalf of everyone at West Virginia American Water, all 315 essential employees, we are so honored to be a part of 13 Gives Back to really honor the men and women that have been a part of this pandemic and helping our communities,” said Megan Hannah, External Affairs Manager for West Virginia American Water, just before handing the plaque over to KCHD representatives.

Both the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority have worked tirelessly to provide free testing and keep the community safe during the pandemic. In the last 108 days of the pandemic the staff has taken very few days off.

“It is so nice to see the team get recognized because we have been working very hard for the last 108 days and people have been working tirelessly being away from their families has been very difficult, but it is something that we do and it’s what we are trained to do it is what we choose to do is to give back to our communities so to be recognized and to be recognized with my work family is a privilege and an honor,” says Dr. Sherri Young, Executive Director of the Kanawha Charleston Health Department.

