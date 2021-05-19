’13 Gives Back’ honors nurses

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The year 2020 was declared the ‘year of the nurse’ by the World Health Organization …and wow was it. Nurses did so much during the pandemic and during 2020, they are being honored in 2021, which is ‘the year of health and car workers,’ because there has been no time to celebrate during their work keeping us safe.

Nurses have done so much through the pandemic. you have seen the stories… lack of PPE, long shifts, contracting COVID-19 themselves and even comforting our loved ones in their very last moments on earth. It was an easy decision picking nurses as May’s ’13 Gives Back’ recipient, marking one full year of this innovative honoring local heroes.

Members of the West Virginia Nurses Association accepted the award on behalf of nurses across the tri-state.

“It breaks your heart and at some point, it also touches your heart to hear stories by the nurses and just to connect with them and I love the fact the West Virginia nurses have a place to come together,” said Julie Huron of the West Virginia Nurses Association.

13 News is happy to partner up with West Virginia American Water to present this award.

