’13 Gives Back’ honors ‘The Ice Cream Guy’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In a story we first brought you earlier this summer, lights and sirens followed by the classic ice cream jingle means ‘Operation Copsicle’ is in town!

Jacob Lee Lowe, better known as “the ice cream guy”, was diagnosed with autism at a young age which his mom says made it a challenge for him to work, but he found his calling with his dream of owning an ice cream truck which got up and running in 2020. He used it to raise awareness for autism while delivering sweet treats and smiles! Then ‘Operation Copsicle’ started just a few weeks ago. Jacob helps bridge the gap between law enforcement and the Cabell County community by handing out free ice cream with first responders! This is what led to our mission: “Operation Surprise Jacob.”

As Jacob was busy with his customers at an apartment complex in Huntington, we got into place and then, it was go-time! Deputy First Class Bocky Miller with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, along with Jacobs’s mom, helped us surprise Jacob with the 13 Gives Back plaque.

“Alright Jacob, so I am with 13 News and we have West Virginia American Water with us, and we want to present you with our 13 Gives Back Award and it goes to people in the community who really step up and show their neighbors what’s right and maybe help out in times of need so this is for you! Thank you so much. Round of applause for Jacob! We are so proud of you is there anything you want to say about what you do?” Hannah Goetz, 13 News Anchor

Jacob replies, “oh yeah baby!”

We teamed up with West Virginia American Water to make it all happen and they got a first-hand look at the excitement.

“I mean how fun is this? To be able to see the infectious smiles, the infectious attitude it is really wonderful to see how he brings together the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and really just unites the community,” said Megan Hannah with WVAM.



DFC Miller adds, “It’s amazing. Usually, we’re not going to parties, we’re not going to celebrations, we are going to domestics or crimes and stuff you know that’s what every day on the force is like, so to be able to come out here and watch these kids and do this for the kids it’s amazing it just brings smiles to the whole community”.

Jacob gives away all the ice cream for free during ‘Operation Copsicle’.

