’13 Gives Back’ honors the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – They may have been low on space themselves but that didn’t stop the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association from answering a call for help when Hurricane Ida was set to hit Mississippi and put shelter animals in danger.

KCHA packed up the transport van and met up with a Mississippi shelter that was working to move more than 240 dogs and 90 cats out of the storm’s path. They helped transport 24 animals to Virginia and West Virginia making them September’s 13 Gives Back recipients.

“Here at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, we believe that animal welfare has no boundaries or state lines and whenever another shelter needs help we are happy to do so if we are able to so we are just excited to be able to save these animals for them,” Bethany Hively, executive director of KCHA.

There are still a few Hurricane Ida dogs left up for adoption.