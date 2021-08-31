’13 Gives Back’ honors the St. Albans Fire Department and the On Purpose Project

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – For the month of August’s 13 Gives Back Award, we honored the St. Albans Fire Department and the On Purpose Project for promoting safety in the community in an inclusive way.



“Bringing together an organization that promotes inclusion and diversity and also fire safety and that relationship that they forge together is just wonderful so we are pleased to be part of this,” says Bradley Harris with West Virginia American Water.

It was clear these two groups needed to be recognized after seeing pictures from their first responder disability awareness event!

The On Purpose Project works with people who have developmental disabilities to improve the community all while promoting inclusion! And the St. Albans Fire Department helped that plan come together.

“People with developmental or intellectual disabilities don’t get to interact with first responders on a daily basis, and sometimes it can be overwhelming—the light the sounds the uniforms—so we thought how great would it be to bring all those people together,” says Lt. Chris Collins the fire marshal for St. Albans FD.

As the saying goes: it takes a village to raise a child. That also rings true about raising up your neighbors and community.

“The community connections are vital they’re actually really the foundation of all of our work we cant have inclusion without having the community on board,” says Angie Breeden, director of the On Purpose Project.

You can see by the smiles that the effort these two organizations are putting forward that the community’s bond is growing.

“It opens up a light at the end of the tunnel that we have been through and it’s just amazing it’s just wonderful and inspiring,” Julie White, chair of the board for On Purpose St. Albans, adds.

The next project for the two groups is to raise enough money for an accessible merry-go-round for the playground so everyone can play together.

