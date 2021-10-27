13 Gives Back honors the YWCA Charleston

CHRALESON, WV (WOWK) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program provides services for domestic violence survivors and the entire family in Kanawha, Clay and Boone counties.

YWCA Resolve also offers case management, court advocacy, counseling, support groups, safety planning, monitored parent-child visitation/exchange, programs for children, and teen dating safety. The YWCA Resolve program’s mission is to eliminate domestic violence through leadership, education, empowerment and community collaboration making the program an easy pick for 13 Gives Back!

“They do so much to make an impact throughout our community and across the state,” Bradley Harris with our sponsor West Virginia American Water tells 13 News.

The YWCA is one of the only domestic violence safe houses to provide pet-friendly accommodations.

“That is one reason why folks don’t leave, they want their pets to be safe so we want to keep everybody safe,” says Julie Britton, Program Director of YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program.

The YWCA Resolve program is now looking for a name for its pet project. This is just one of many ways they work to serve survivors of domestic violence and their families.

