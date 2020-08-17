’13 Gives Back’ honors United Way of Central West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The United Way of Central West Virginia has been helping in every step imaginable during the pandemic.

The United Way has been fighting for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. They’ve done things such as free mask distributions, and in statewide food drives in which they’ve given out more than 25 tones of food across the state.

“We are all in this together and we are here to help.” Kristi Wheeler, United Way Charleston, July 2020

The West Virginia 211 number helps families or individuals find resources in their community.

During the pandemic, the dedicated staff has managed more than a 400% increase in calls and tests to the line, and delivered food boxes to over 100 people in five counties.

United Way has also given more than $117,000 dollar grants from their COVID-19 relief fund.

