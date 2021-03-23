’13 Gives Back’ recognizes Appalachian Power workers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – ’13 Gives Back’ honors its tenth recipient by recognizing Appalachian

Power Workers.

This month’s recipient was an easy pick after crews worked between 20 and 30 days straight to restore power to tens of thousands of Appalachian Power customers after ice and snowstorms.

In addition to working tirelessly during those storms, two workers experienced something a little different from the everyday job. John Hughes and Brandon Johnson actually pulled a man from a burning car one night while working in Clendenin.

“We seen smoke coming out from underneath the hood and stuff we didn’t know what was going on and it was actually on fire,” John Hughes tells 13 News during the award.

Hughes and Johnson worked together to keep the flames down while they pulled the man from the burning car to safety.

“The guy started screaming I can’t get out of the vehicle so I knew I didn’t have enough time to think I just got into action and got him out,” says Johnson.

The two said the man was in total shock when they pulled him out of the car. They tell 13 News it seemed like they were just working in the right place at the right time.

