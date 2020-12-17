’13 Gives Back’ recognizes Bags of Blessings

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – For the last several months 13 News has been recognizing people in our community that step up in times of trouble with our 13 Gives Back award.

This month’s 13 Gives Back recipient is Bags of Blessings, a non-profit that helped more than 370 children in Kanawha County this year by putting together bags of shoes, coats, and new toys. Bags of Blessings team members made sure each child had something in the bag that came directly from their wish list.

“We know how disappointed our kids are, mine have been in the past, when they don’t get that one little thing the wanted so as we mentioned if the sponsors aren’t able to get them that we get it for them,” Bags of Blessings president, Bobbi Jo Williams says.

We are so excited to keep 13 Gives Back going into 2021. Don’t forget you can nominate an organization.