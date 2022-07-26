CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It has been a busy couple of months for Charleston City workers, as they’ve been working around the clock to help with the setup and teardown of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta in addition to cleaning up after summer storms.

That’s why we have another recipient this month for 13 Gives Back: all of the city workers.

Brent Webster, the Public Works Director for the city, who oversees all of the workers says, “You always hear that the city’s greatest resource is its people, and that’s probably with any company too. So many that are here, and even many that aren’t here, they made it happen. So the vision starts at the top with the Mayor’s office and it works down to all these folks that really probably gave the best Regatta we’ve ever had.”

Webster goes on to say, “A lot of behind the scene work goes on. Nonstop hours and very little sleep. But to hear how it all went, and all of the economic impact, it makes it all worth it.”

