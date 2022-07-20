CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Earlier this month was the return of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta after a 14-year hiatus, and it couldn’t have been possible without making sure everyone who came to enjoy the fun remained safe.

This month’s recipient of “13 Gives Back” was awarded to the Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Police Department, and Kanawha County EMS for all of their safety efforts during the return of the Regatta.

“To make sure everybody was safe, we showed a high visibility of officer presence. So we had officers at every intersection, we had roadway patrol set up everywhere. It seemed like everyone had a great time and felt safe and enjoyed the Regatta,” said Lt. Kinder with CPD.

“Everyone that works for the city, all of the departments worked tirelessly to make the Regatta the success that it was,” said Chief Wanner with CFD.

