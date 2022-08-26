HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Several communities have lent a helping hand to our neighbors in Eastern Kentucky who were impacted by deadly flooding. But support from the City of Hurricane stood out.

The city immediately sent nine members of their Mobile Infrastructure Response Team to help restore working water. “We had no idea the devastation that we’d see their lives affected forever it was gratifying and any help we can do was a blessing,” said Ronnie Woodall the utility manager for the mobile infrastructure response team.

The Fire Department also sent dozens of pallets of essential items to some of the hardest hit areas. “Well f we just basically opened our station up, we originally were going to do a one week drive. Then we were given item after item we ended up shipping 39 pallets of things down to these people and just the overwhelming support from the community, churches, schools, businesses, individuals it was just unbelievable,” said Chief Mike Hoffman.

The Police Department also donated one of their own cruises after Letcher County lost 9 cruisers in the devastation. “It was one of our extra cars but it was at least an opportunity to give that community a police car and at least a chance to give some type of police presents down there I mean all of their cars are ruined and unfortunately crime is still going to happen and it at least gave them an opportunity to patrol again,” said Sgt. Jonathan Payne with the Hurricane Police Department.

