’13 Gives Back’ recognizes Kanawha City Elementary staff

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Each month we recognize community members going the extra mile to help their neighbors with our sponsors, West Virginia American Water and our “13 Gives Back Award.” Out of the entire month of January, one group undoubtedly fell into that category.

When Kanawha City Elementary moved to remote learning the faculty jumped into action. The school is a Title One school meaning the majority of their students receive and rely on free or reduced school lunches. Staff didn’t hesitate to hop in their cars to deliver food to students so they could learn with full bellies if their parents weren’t able to pick up meals.

On Tuesday Kanawha County schools Superintendent, Dr. Tom Williams, met with the group to congratulate them and help us recognize them as our ’13 Gives Back’ recipients for the month of January.

“I think that is just really special you know our teachers and our staff in Kanawha County really do care about our kids and their families and will go the extra mile to do anything they can to help and it makes you feel really good to be a part of that,’ Dr. Williams tells 13 News.

“It’s what I do it’s like being a mom to 250 kids…I could have never landed somewhere with people more like myself who go above and beyond to treat those kids from their booboos to their sadness to their heartbreak to their grades it is the greatest place ever we just celebrate their successes and their joys and we just take care of them,” adds Jessica Pinkerton, the Kanawha City Elementary Counselor.

It’s clear the spirit of education goes beyond the classroom and Dr. Williams says the pandemic has brought teachers closer with students and families.