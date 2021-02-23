’13 Gives Back’ recognizes students from South Charleston Middle School

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Students at South Charleston Middle School came together for a small project that will help solve a big problem.

Miss Hill’s seventh-grade class spent days putting together the ‘little free pantry’ in hopes of helping neighbors impacted by the pandemic. This student-driven initiative provides basic needs like non-perishable food items and hygiene products for anyone who needs them.

13 News covered the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the pantry in the middle of February and it was clear that these remarkable students were deserving of this month’s 13 Gives Back award.

13 News Anchor Hannah Goetz presents Miss Hill’s seventh grade class at South Charleston Middle School with the 13 Gives Back Award for creating their little free pantry. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News)

Hill says the pantry goes far beyond an art project and let’s the students get a feel for giving back.

“I’m just really impressed with how they want to help out – how they came in when we didn’t have school and we were outside in the cold putting it in the ground – and then all their creativity,” Hill said. “

Seventh-grader Leah Getchew says with more people needing help amid the pandemic, the students wanted to find a way to do something for their community.

“I feel like world hunger has always been an issue, but ever since the pandemic hit, it’s just hit a lot more people a lot harder, so when I heard there was a way that I could help and give back, I just wanted to take that opportunity,” Getchew said.

Anyone can stop by the pantry to get what they need, the students said. Community members can also get involved with donating to the little free pantry. Anyone who wants to help can buy a couple of items at the store and then stop by and drop it off in the pantry.