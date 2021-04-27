’13 Gives Back’ recognizes the ‘FairyBossMothers’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – April’s ‘13 Gives Back‘ recipients is an organization fit for a queen…or princess as many described themselves during the annual FairyBossMothers Ball earlier this month.

FairyBossMothers is an annual mentor event connecting young girls to professional women from their area.

“The fairy boss mothers are the girls as their future selves; so they’re doctors, lawyers, chefs…” organizer, Leeshia Lee, told 13 News during the event on April 17th.

The event allows young girls to interact with a diverse group of successful women so they can see that not every woman has to look a certain way to be successful. The event is in its third year and continues to grow. WOWK 13 News’ own morning anchor Lily Bradley is also one of the FairyBossMothers who participated in this year’s event.

Organizers were concerned that the event would not be able to happen because of the coronavirus, but what they feared more were the impacts of NOT having this popular and inspiring event in their community.

As a group of these ‘FairyBossMothers’ stood outside the 13 News studios for the 13 Gives Back award, they explained to 13 News This Morning anchor, Hannah Goetz, what it means to be a FairyBossMother.

“We need to get back to the village and this is like a little village here and we support the young women here in West Virginia and I just want to be part of a village. I think this is great for young women,” said FairyBossMother Yvonne Lee.

