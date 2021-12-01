13 Gives Back recognizes the Food S.H.A.C.K.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Giving Tuesday is a time to give back to people in need.

With our 13 Gives Back award — we recognize people who do that all year long .. and November’s 13 Gives Back recipient does exactly that.

The Food S.H.A.C.K. , a part of The Underprivileged Children Foundation, has become a staple in Kanawha County neighborhoods, with a weekly food distribution route the goal is to make sure children have full bellies…and it’s Thanksgiving meal distribution had the children running.

“There is so much food insecurity right here in our neighborhood throughout the Kanawha Valley and throughout Charleston and West Virginia and we are just trying to do our part to make sure they aren’t forgotten on this thanksgiving holiday,” Jim Strawn, board member with Underprivileged, told 13 News the day before Thanksgiving as he handed out hot meals to kids.

165 hot meals were served by the Food S.H.A.C.K. on Thanksgiving eve….and to date they have served over 54,000 meals since they started in June of last year making them our 13 Gives Back recipients for the month of November.

“I just think you know if you’re in a position where you can do that it’s not really just, it is a privilege but it should be an obligation if you can do that if you can give back to your community,” Tommy Vance, president of the Underprivileged Children Foundation, tells 13 News.

This type of community service is why each month we come together with our sponsors West Virginia American Water to honor those who are dedicating their time to giving back to others.

“It’s so important to us …. to give back especially with this award this month with the food shack I know they deliver hot meals to thousands of children across the Kanawha Valley each year and you know especially here during the holidays its so important for us to be a part of this and we really do thank them for all they do in our communities,” adds Bradley Harris with West Virginia American Water.

Don’t forget you can nominate someone special in your community for 13 Gives Back!