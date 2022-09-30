CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a tremendous team effort to help clean up communities in West Virginia that were hit hard by devastating and historic flooding last month. That’s why for the month of September our 13 Gives Back award is going to members of the West Virginia National Guard.

Guard members were at some of the hardest hit areas cleaning up debris and making sure everyone stayed safe during the historic flooding.

“So we went down and along the river stuff where families got really devastated. We went out there and we did a lot of help with the cleanup and stuff. The communities ask us to come in and so we’re always ready to go out and help. And it makes our soldiers and airmen feel really, really good to be able to go out and help,” says Maj. Gen. Bill Crane with the WV National Guard.

“It’s their neighborhoods, it’s where they live, and they want to be able to help their neighbors and do what it is to get them back to, you know, some normalcy,” added Crane.

13 News and West Virginia American Water are a proud sponsor of ’13 Gives Back.’