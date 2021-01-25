’13 Gives Back’ recognizes WV DOT-DOH crews

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – For the last several months 13 News has been recognizing people and organizations in the tri-state that make our community a better place with our 13 Gives Back award.

For the month of January, we’re honoring crews from the West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways for keeping our highways and roads safe. Even on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, they were working 12-hour shifts through the snowstorm to make sure roads were safe for necessary travel.

“We were out throughout the state. In all 55 counties, we had transportation workers out on standby and plowing and treating snow,” said Andy Estep, WV DOH Piedmont Supervisor. “We watched the forecast multiple times leading up to those events, and unfortunately it was a holiday, but our crews like to get out and get the job done. They’ll keep the roads safe for our traveling public.”

Without them, families wouldn’t have been able to travel, maybe to take care of a loved one, and our frontline workers wouldn’t have been able to get to work safely. These men and women are crucial to our community’s safety and they were working long hours over the holidays to make sure we were all safe.

One of the ways you can say thank you and help the Division of Highways crews is to leave enough room for them to do their jobs safely. Stay 100 feet back from salt and plow trucks.

“If you see a salt truck, try not to pass,” Estep said. “Because you never know, if they’re plowing, the snow could come over toward your car, and when we’re treating with salt or abrasives, keep back 100 feet so there’s no chance of your car getting hit.”

