CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Step by Step has dedicated more than 30 years to helping people across southern West Virginia achieve their dreams. Since 1988 the organization has been supporting the youth in different communities in three words: dream, work and grow.

Through the number of programs Step by Step offers, young people are able to dream about a successful future, work towards those goals all while growing the community they live in. From after-school sites to food security programs you can see the organizations work throughout the community.

Its newest West Side Family Resource Center is what made them April’s “13 Gives Back” recipients.

“We just saw a lack of resources on the West Side in particular, you know not many grocery stores so the walking distance was hard for a lot of families,” says Katie Bonham, Family Resource Center Director.

The new center, located on 4th Avenue on Charleston’s West Side, is expected to be a big boost for families in need of a little extra help. Inside the building, you can find a food pantry, clothing closet, washer and dryer, showers, baby items and other resources.

“We have a whole list of other resources that we can connect with other organizations or get them set up and hold their hand through that process because we all know there has been that time in our lives where we have needed that extra support and someone to carry us through that,” Cassidy Bailey, Step by Step Kanawha County Programs Director, tells 13 News.