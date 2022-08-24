13 News Haul to the Brawl

9:27 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24:

Bryan and crew just departed Winfield Lock and Dam.

Photo by 13 News Meteorologist Bryan Hughes

Track Bryan’s Journey on the map below:

5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24:

Bryan Hughes has officially begun his Haul to the Brawl!

WOWK 13 News Meteorologist Bryan Hughes is taking his sternwheel boat, The Katie H. from Charleston to Pittsburgh just in time to tailgate for the Backyard Brawl.

Bryan will be at the helm for a five-day journey to Pittsburg, and we will track his trip right here on wowktv.com.

The Katie H was built in 1932 at Cape Girardeau, Missouri, by Eddie Erlbacher. Christened as the “Owassa” and later named CIS-5, she worked the Pittsburgh area rivers as a commercial tow boat for U. S. Steel, Clarion Works until 1960.

Vince Hammill, purchased the boat in 1962 and reconstructed her into a sternwheel boat and named it after his mother. Bryan Hughes is now the owner and captain of the Katie H and purchased her from Vinnie in 2019.

The Katie H is 82 feet long with a beam of 17 feet. The wheel is 15 x 10 feet and has a draft of 4.5 feet. She is powered by a General Motors 6-71 Detroit Diesel engine with 212hp. She has a full-size bath with tub, galley, and bar area along with a Texas cabin and is a full-time live aboard. Recent remodeling has also added water-making capabilities and wireless internet.

In 1984 the Katie H was in the movie “Mrs. Soffel” with Diane Keaton and in 1985 she appeared in “Silent Witness” with Valerie Bertinelli. The Katie H currently resides at mile marker 61 on the Kanawha River in Charleston, WV.