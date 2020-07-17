Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Atlanta mayor: Trump broke city’s mask rule, ignored science
Top Stories
Israel to shut down on weekends in response to virus surge
US Rep. Amash officially won’t seek reelection to Congress
Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor
Elbows? Masks? Presents? Let this divisive EU summit begin!
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Heat the main feature of weekend forecast
Video
Top Stories
Storms return Thursday amid more heat
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Differences in development basins around the world
Video
The dynamic of beach re-nourishment
Video
Tracking the Tropics, Week 7: beach renourishment & hurricane shelters amid COVID-19
Video
Hottest air of 2020 arrives this week – also looking dry!
Video
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
NASCAR
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Bach warns against Olympic boycotts, seeks re-election
Top Stories
Tokyo Olympic venues lined up, schedule remains the same
EXCLUSIVE: Lyons discusses prospects of football season, cost of testing and more
Video
The Latest: Paraguayan soccer league restart halted by virus
Track group calls for change of Olympic protest rule
Destination WV
Community
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
13 Things To Do This Weekend
13 things to do this weekend: July 17-19, 2020
Video
13 things to do this weekend: July 10 – July 12, 2020
Video
13 things to do this weekend: July 3 – July 5, 2020
Video
13 things to do this weekend: June 26 – June 28, 2020
13 things to do this weekend: June 19 – June 21, 2020
More 13 Things To Do This Weekend Headlines
13 things to do this weekend (June 5 – June 7, 2020)
Video
13 things to do this weekend (May 29 – May 31, 2020)
Video
13 things to do this weekend (May 22nd – May 24th)
Video
13 things to do this weekend (May 8th – May 10th)
13 things to do this weekend (April 17th – April 20th)
13 things to do this weekend (April 10th – April 12th)
13 things to do this weekend (April 3rd – April 5th)
13 things to do this weekend! (March 27th – March 29th)
13 things to do this weekend (March 20th – March 22nd)
Video
13 Things to do this weekend – (March 6th – March 8th)
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News