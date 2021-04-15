13 Things to do this weekend (April 16 – April 18)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re back! Things are starting to look a little normal, and more events are happening in the tri-state! If you don’t have much planned, we have some things for you to look into in this week’s ’13 things to do this weekend!’

1.) Marshall Green-White Spring Game

Football in April? YES! Marshall will hold its annual Green-White Spring game this Satruday, April 17 at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. Tickets are only $5! Don’t worry if you miss it, we’ll have highlights in the 13 Sports Zone on 13 News Weekend Edition on Saturday.

2.) KSF Wildflower Walks

The Kanawha State Forest Foundation will host the Osbra Eye Memorial Wildflower Walks at the Charleston Forest on Saturday, April 17. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m., and walks will begin at 9 a.m. A variety of guided walks will be offered, including birding, old-growth forest, geology, plants, insects, and more.

3.) Law Enforcement Career Day

Local and federal agencies, including the Pittsburgh FBI’s Charleston agency, will host a West Virginia Law Enforcement Career Day from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 in the BridgeValley Community and Technical College parking lot. They will have representatives providing information about careers in criminal justice, in-state colleges, and more!

4.) Watch Meteor Shower

Lyrid Meteor Shower – Night astrophotography skies with light trails from streaking meteors in April. (File/Getty)

The Lyrid meteor shower is getting underway! Early morning is the best time to watch, but you might be able to catch some before bed. Clouds, of course, may inhibit the view as might too much moonlight. You’ll want to get away from as many lights as possible.

5.) Marmet Music

Stephanie & The Mark IV will perform music and dance numbers from 7 to 11 p.m., at the Marmet Recreation Center. Admission is $10, and masks are required.

6.) Legislative Recap

The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of South Charleston will conduct a joint virtual meeting featuring a Legislative recap, with guest speaker House of Delegates Minority Leader Doug Skaff (D- Kanawha) from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. This may not fall on a weekend day, but you can prepare for the event by watching ‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ with Mark Curtis Saturday & Sunday.

7.) Mountain Stage Celebrates City of Huntington’s 150 Aniversary

The Marshall Artists Series is partnering with The City of Huntington to host an anniversary event in memory of one of Huntington’s finest – Mr. Frank E. Hanshaw, Jr. This event is a part of The City of Huntington’s 150th Anniversary Celebration. This outdoor concert will take place at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium with social distancing in place. Seating is general admission, and the event is rain or shine. All local, state, and federal safety regulations must be followed.

8.) Hip-Hop Yoga

Join instructor Jamie Dickerson at Yoga Power in Charleston Friday, April 16 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. and have some fun!

In this class, the serene sounds of waterfalls, birds, and wind are replaced with hip-hop and soul tunes from acts old and new. Doing Downward Dog to Snoop Dogg in a blacklight room creates a vibe that most neighborhood studios can’t replicate.

9.) Red Bud & Wildflower Weekend

(Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity via AP, File)

This is opening weekend for the horse trails in the Wayne National. This time of year there are also numerous wildflowers, including carpets of Trillium, and Bluebells! Make reservations at https://www.elkinscreekhorsecamp.com.

10.) Live Music with Jeffrey Wayne

Missed live music all of 2020? Well, it’s back! Join Jeffrey Way at the Bucket in Dunbar this Saturday, April 17 from 8 to 11 p.m. Wayne is known for his country style. Tickets are $5.

11.) Friends and Family Night

Need to get that extra energy out of your kids? Well its friends and family night at Sky Zone in Charleston from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 16. Let your kids jump around while you relax! (And maybe a pizza for yourself!)

12.) City Clean Up!

This Saturday April 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. members of the West Virginia Litter Getter will be picking up litter on coal river road in St. Albans to the Tornado bridge by the upper falls. If you’re passionate about the environment and want to make a difference, this event is for you!

13.) Take a nice stroll

Take a nice leisurely walk! This could be at any time of the weekend! Find a route you normally wouldn’t take and have some “me time”! Overall, just enjoy your weekend, and enjoy it safely!

If you have an event you would like featured on ’13 things to do this weekend’ email enoon@wowktv.com!

