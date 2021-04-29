13 things to do this weekend (April 30 – May 2)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Who’s ready for the weekend? It’s looking like we will have some exceptional weather in our Tri-State region, so if you don’t have anything planned, here are 13 different ways you can spend your weekend!

1.) FestivALL at the Capitol Market

This event is Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Capitol Market in Downtown Charleston. Shop from a variety of talented West Virginia artisans at the outdoor market. The FestivALL booth will be located across from Soho’s outdoor dining.

2.) Rome Township Cleanup Days

The Rome Township Trustees and Rome Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting two township cleanup days this weekend. Dumpsters will be available at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Get rid of anything that has been cluttering up your home at this event!

3.) KV Trails – First Saturday Trail Work

This event is Saturday, May 1, starting at 9 a.m. Join KV Trails at their next “First Saturday” monthly trail event and workday. For the month of May, they are focusing their efforts at Kanawha State Forest.

4.) Putnam County Fair Shamrock Shuffle 5K

The race starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 1 at the Putnam County Fairgrounds. The race will benefit Bee Ridge Bears 4-H and Putnam County Fair for fairground improvements.

5.) 39th Annual Ice Breaker Weekend

Enjoy the thrills and chills of high water in West Virginia’s New River Gorge, and kick off the 2021 whitewater rafting season opener in style! This event is hosted by ‘River Expeditions’ on Saturday, May 1 at 9 a.m. all the way until Sunday, May 2, ending at 9 p.m. Package price includes white water rafting, BBQ cookout after rafting, 2 nights camping and lite breakfast daily, plus all access to the “Ice-Breaker Party” featuring entertainment, games, and antics at The Red Dog River Saloon & Grill, plus complimentary beverages.

6.) Team Up to Clean Up: Kanawha City

This event is Saturday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Local businesses, organizations, and city representatives will join members of the community to clean and beautify neighborhoods throughout Charleston. This weekend, it’s Kanawha City’s turn! Members of the public are encouraged to register to participate in the cleanup at charlestonwv.gov/cleanup or by calling 304-348-8174.

7.) Feel The Heat 30

This event is Saturday May 1, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The I-77 Speedway is back in business! Cheer along the drivers and celebrate dirt-racing coming back to the Mountain State. Kids under 10 are free, and Pit admission is $30.

8.) 25th Annual Spring Festival

This event is Saturday May 1, starting at 10 a.m. at the Heritage Farm. Tickets are $15. Hertiage Farm’s spring festival has been a family fun tradition since their grand opening in 1996. They can’t wait to share it with you again, after being closed due to the pandemic.

9.) Yard Sale and Food Concessions

Have you missed yard sales and finding those nice bargains during the pandemic? Well this Saturday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nitro Church of Nazarene they are holding a yard sale with various items. There will also be food, baked goods, and more.

10.) Rompin’ in the Ramps 5K

This is Race #1 of the Kanawha State Forest Race Series! The race will start and finish at Shelter #4 (used to be Shelter #9) near the Gift Shop. The event is Sunday, May 2 at 2 p.m.

11.) Spring on Main Street

This event is put on by the City of Hurricane! It is on Saturday, May 1 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Hurricane’s Main Street. This weekend they are celebrating National Superhero Day! They’ll have lots of fun with some of your favorite traditional heroes and lots of real-life heroes too! You can also visit vendors and food trucks along with all the awesome Main Street shops and restaurants.

12.) Youth Fishing Derby

Ready to reel in a big catch? This Saturday, May 1, there will be a Youth Fishing Derby at Valley Park in Hurricane. The event is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. It’s the perfect time to break out the fishing rods and teach children a new activity.

13.) Kentucky Derby Watch Party

Time to break out those fancy hats and dapper outfits! Can’t make it to the big race? Watch it locally at the Lee Street Lounge in Charleston. The event is Saturday May 1 ad 5 p.m. Cheer on your favorite horse with good company!

If you have an event you would like featured on ’13 things to do this weekend’ email enoon@wowktv.com! As always, Happy Weekend!

