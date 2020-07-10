13 things to do this weekend: July 10 – July 12, 2020

(WOWK) – If you don’t have anything planned we have you covered with ’13 things to do this weekend!”

Just remember to follow the CDC guidelines, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.

1.) Eat in Downtown Charleston

This event is happening all weekend long on Capitol and Hale streets in Downtown Charleston.

The closure will happen from 3 p.m. Friday, July 10 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, according to the City of Charleston. Capitol Street and Hale Street will be closed from the Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street.

One lane will be open on Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street for access to the South Side Bridge. Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open.

2.) City-Wide Clean-up

This event starts at 8 a.m., Saturday July 11, 2020, in Madison, West Virginia.

If you want to help with the clean-up, please meet at the Rev-Up Park on Main Street. You will be focusing on cleaning up the sidewalks and painting the curbs, if weather conditions permit.

3.) Open Bass Tournament for the Children’s Home Society

This event is from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday July 11, 2020, at Frontier Communications.

This is open to anyone who wants to bring a kid along to watch a fishing weigh in get a hot dog and support the Children’s Home Society’s Davis Child Shelter. They are going to try and give every child a fishing combo if possible.

4.) Food Truck Fridays at RMHC

This event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Friday July 10, 2020, at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia.

Enjoy great food and a good time with friends and family all while helping Ronald McDonald House families remain close to their hospitalized children.

A portion of proceeds from each food truck will benefit Ronald McDonald House programs. Outdoor seating will be available or take your meal to go. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the event area to protect you, vendors, and families.

5.) Sushi-making 101

This event is 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Friday July 10, 2020, at Uncork & Create.

Learn how to make three basic Sushi rolls – Hosomaki (small roll), Futomaki (fat rolled sushi) and Uramaki (inside out roll). After you learn the basics you will be able to roll sushi to your heart’s content with a variety of delicious, high-quality ingredients. All ingredients, supplies and equipment provided.

Sign up at uncorkandcreate.com

6.) Free Fossil & Mineral ID Day

This event is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., on Sunday July 12, 2020, at the T-Rex Science Center in Charleston.

Do you have a fossil, mineral or other curiosity you’ve always wanted to have identified? Bring them or photos to T-Rex Science Center for identification. Thier staff paleontologist, geologist and curator for the WV Geological Survey Museum will be happy to see and identify your discoveries. This is a free service of T-Rex Science Center.

7.) Music At The Corner

This event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Chimney Corner Cafe in Ansted.



Brian Cantley and Ben Hunt live at Chimney Corner Cafe. Come out and take in the amazing sounds of the Kind Thieves Duo.

8.) Christmas In July Drive-In

This event is from 7 p.m., to 11 p.m., on Friday July 10, at Altizer Park in Huntington.

Cost is $5 per car, cash only. Each car will receive a special Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District Christmas ornament while supplies last. Guests are asked to remain in their cars or in a chair close by for the duration of the event. Parking for this event is first come first served until capacity is reached.

9.) Saturday Night Public Workshop

This event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday July 11, 2020, at Board & Brush in Barboursville.

Join in for a little wine and relaxation as you dis-stress to de-stress! Register now at

10.) Yoga in the Park

This event is from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on Saturday July 11, 2020, at Athens Yoga.

Please practice all other social distancing guidelines as you prepare to practice with the. They want yoga to benefit everyone’s health and to compliment the health precautions you are currently practicing.

11.) Hometown Heroes Appreciation Lunch

This event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Morning Dawn Masonic Lodge #7 in Gallipolis, Ohio.

The Gallia Shooting Aces 4-H Club would like to invite all local: First Responders, Healthcare Workers, and Military for a free lunch to show appreciation for all you do for the community.

Their 4-H kids will be serving hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, chips, dessert, and drinks. Come inside and grab a plate or take a tray to-go.

12.) Yoga on the Gorge

This event is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Adventures on the Gorge.

This event is hosted by New River Yoga every Sunday from Memorial to Labor Day.

They rotate teachers every week.

Register at: www.newriveryogawv.com.

13.) Artisan Market at the Cafe

This event is from 8 a.m., to 12 p.m., on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Cafe Appalachia in South Charleston.

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday this July through August, head over to Cafe Appalachia, and find your community staples, fresh and local. They will have brunch ready for everyone who stops by.

