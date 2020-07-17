13 things to do this weekend: July 17-19, 2020

(WOWK) — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some events throughout the tri-state have been canceled or postponed for 2020. This week we’ll be bringing you 13 popular events in our area that have been canceled.

1.) Barboursville Fall Festival

The festival is in its 40th year. The festival was originally scheduled for Sept. 16-19, 2020.

Additionally, The Vineyard in the Village, The Spring Wine Festival will be canceled and rescheduled for next year as will the Vintage Pride Antique Tractor and Engine Show scheduled for Aug. 1, 2020.

2.) Bridge Day

Bridge Day is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival and one of the largest sports events in the world. More than 100,000 people attend Bridge Day each year. Previously, more than 300 BASE jumpers from over 33 states participated in the event as well as 300-plus rappellers.

3.) East End Yard Sale

4.) Greenbrier Golf Tournament

The Greenbrier resort and the PGA TOUR have made a decision to not stage the 2020 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, scheduled for Sept. 13, 2020.

“We are happy to reach a resolution with the PGA Tour that is mutually beneficial to both parties in this time of crisis,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President of The Greenbrier.

5.) Funktafest

The fifth annual Funktafest scheduled for has been officially canceled due to continued health concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

6.) Live on the Levee

The “Live on the Levee” summertime concert series brings in a boost to downtown Charleston businesses and local vendors every year. The live music and food bring in a lot of money to the city but it also brings a lot of people together; not a good practice these days.

7.) Mothman Festival

Organizers have started planning for Mothman Festival 2021 which is currently scheduled for Sept. 18-19, 2021. The event will celebrate the 20th year of the festival.

8.) Mountain Festival

The event was planned to take place from July 24 to Aug. 2, 2020.

“With the uncertainty of potentially new statewide regulations and with the goal of keeping our local population safe, we are faced with the unfortunate result that we are unable to reschedule this event for the 2020 year,” said Chamber President and CEO Jeff Disibbio.

9.) West Virginia Power Season

The West Virginia Power’s 2020 season has been canceled as a result of Major League Baseball’s decision to not provide players to any affiliated Minor League teams this year.

10.) West Virginia Pumpkin Festival

The cancellation includes the festival, which was scheduled for Oct 1-4, 2020. This also includes all pre-festival activities including the pageants and the parade.

11.) West Virginia State Fair

The board of directors initially voted to continue the fair as planned following West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement that fairs and festivals could resume July 1, 2020.

“The initial decision to open the state fair this year was based on thorough guidelines presented by local and state health officials in combination with low COVID-19 numbers in the area. The situation has now changed and the board felt it was important to act quickly,” Fair Board officials said.

12.) 2020 Great Kanawha River Cleanup

The event, which takes place the first Saturday in September, helps clean up sites along the Kanawha River such as Kanawha Falls at Glen Ferris, the South Charleston boat ramp, and Winfield Beach.

Last year’s cleanup saw 133 volunteers spend a total of 290 hours to help remove 3.5 tons of litter and 361 tires from six sites along the Kanawha River and its tributaries.

The event is expected to resume in 2021.

13.) Pineville Labor Day celebration

The event, which is run by the Pineville Fire Department, was canceled over COVID-19 concerns. Event coordinators said they had hoped it would go on, but the recent spikes in some areas around West Virginia led to this decision out of an abundance of safety.

The last time the Labor Day event was canceled was in 2001 due to flooding and high water hit communities across Wyoming County. The fire department hopes the event will return in 2021.

