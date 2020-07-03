13 things to do this weekend: July 3 – July 5, 2020

(WOWK) — Happy 4th of July Weekend! It’s going to be really hot so make sure you stay hydrated. If you have nothing planned, we got you covered.

1.) 2020 Ripley 4th of July celebration

“America’s largest small town July fourth celebration” is scheduled to take place in Ripley, West Virginia!

Given the current pandemic, it’s going to run a little differently this year with more social distancing guidelines. The concerts are converted to drive-ins — and parade-goers can expect to see x’s on the ground to keep people socially distanced.

2.) Grand Reopening of Ice Rink and Pool in South Charleston

Activities, new and old, are coming back to South Charleston.

The ice in South Charleston’s rink is now looking spotless and employees are spending the day watering it down. This is done to build up the ice in time for the rink’s grand reopening.

Sessions of 25 skaters and 10 bumper car riders on the ice at one time.

And ice isn’t the only activity coming back to the city but the pool is open as well.

Little Creek Pool will reopen 11 a.m. July 3.

In addition to social distancing guidelines, staff will be sanitizing chairs and monitoring the number of guests.

3.) Drive-In Family Movie Night

This event is from 9:20 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar.

The event is free and will be fun for every member of the family. The movie will be “The Sandlot” and will begin immediately following the fireworks, which are set to go off at 9:20 p.m.

The movie will be shown in the parking lot, and each family will be asked to stay in or around their vehicles and observe social distancing protocols. There will be a limit of 150 cars. Here is where you can register.

4.) Fourth of July Celebration on the State Capitol Lawn

This event is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 4, on the West Virginia State Capitol Lawn.

The aim of yoga is ultimate liberation: liberation and freedom from the limited mind. This Fourth of July, unleash some of your own limitations on the riverside front lawn of our beautiful State Capitol.

5.) Fireworks Cruise on the Island Belle

This event is 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Saturday July 4, at Island Belle in Parkersburg.

The cruise begins at 8 p.m. at Civitan Park as you enjoy a beautiful evening on the river followed by fireworks and a return to Civitan Park at 10 p.m.

A cash bar will be available throughout the trip. Seating is limited, so book your seat now! Visit their website for more information or call 304-699-2434.

6.) Fourth Of July Trail Of Dragons Kickoff At Gauley Bridge

This event is from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, at Gauley Bridge.

Most restrictions for outdoor gatherings will be lifted and up to 100 people can be in the same space. This will be a small gathering. There is no official ride, just fellow travelers visiting for a bit and continuing their rides.

7.) Red White and Boo Ghost Hunts

This event is from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 4, at Haunted Majestic in Huntington.

Red White and Boo Independence Day ghost hunts aboard Haunted Majestic. $20 per person. Tours last 90 minutes. Tours leave ticket booth at 9 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and midnight on Saturday night, July 4, 2020. More information and tickets are available here.

8.) Backyard Games Workshop

This event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at Board and Brush in Barboursville.

We have all been spending a lot more time at our houses so bring some fun into the back yard with some backyard games. They have several to choose from and each will be available for this workshop and just in time for that Fourth of July cookout. Here is where you can register.

9.) APTiming July 4th Road Race

This event is 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 4, at the Kanawha State Forest.

This is an out/back 5K race starting and finishing at Shelter #9 in Kanawha State Forest. Registration to race will be $15. If you would like a race shirt it is an extra $10 and you must be registered by June 21 to place that order. Here is where you can register.

10.) Bike Talk with Carl

This event will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, July 3, at the West Huntington Branch Public Library.

Carl will upload a video about bicycles every Friday at 2 p.m. Along with a book recommendation, he will cover various topics ranging from safety and maintenance, all the way to trail recommendations. Let him know if you have a question about bikes, and your question may be featured in a video.

11.) Kidz Camp

This event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at Quantum Sports in Kanawha City.

It is a basic introduction to several sports. They will introduce a sport such as a soccer, baseball, flag football, basketball, etc. Here is where you can register.

12.) The New Math Project Live

This event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Friday, July 3, at Mi Cocina de Amor.

The New Math Project will be on The Margarita Garden stage throwing down some serious classic rock ‘n’ roll music and a little boogie-woogie too. Social distancing and all safety regulations and requirements will be in place so the crowd will be limited, get here early to ensure your space.

13.) Three Dog Night at the Clay Center

This event is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 3, online.

Three Dog Night at Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia, Charleston, WV. Here’s where you can livestream the event.

