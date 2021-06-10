13 things to do this weekend (June 11 – June 13)

(WOWK) – Happy Weekend everyone! Hopefully, the week wasn’t too tough on you, but good news: There are some great events happening around our region this weekend! Here are this week’s “13 things to do this weekend.”

1.) Furry Friday at Appalachian Power Park

This event is Friday, June 11, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy baseball with the WV Power, and bring your fur baby! For a $3 donation, you can bring your dog into the park with you for an evening of fun! Also, make sure to tune in to Fury Friday with 13 News Anchor Hannah Goetz every Friday on 13 News This Morning!

2.) Grand Opening – Museum of Music

The new Museum of Music is holding its grand opening this Saturday, June 12 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. It’s located on the second floor of the Charleston Town Center. There will be performances by West Virginia Music Hall of Fame members John Ellison, Larry Groce, and Bob Thomspon. 13 News Evening Anchor Rob Macko takes an inside look at the museum, tune into our nightly broadcasts for the full story.

3.) BrickUniverse Charleston LEGO Fan Expo

BrickUniverse West Virginia: The ultimate LEGO fan experience will take over the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on June 12 and 13, 2021. Choose from Saturday or Sunday admission, and experience awesome LEGO attractions built to inspire, educate, and entertain. This fun, family-friendly event will have tons of amazing LEGO creations to gawk at, vendors selling the latest LEGO sets, mini-figures, and accessories, and more!

4.) Carriage Trail Walk with Music, Art and Dance

This event is part of FestivALL, and it’s Sunday, June 13, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carriage Trail on 746 Myrtle Road. Enjoy music performances by Jon Thorne, Je’Dah Madison, Allianz Music Ensembles String Trio, and dances by JADCO Contemporary Dance Company, interactive art, and more.

5.) Concealed Carry Class

Want to carry a concealed weapon? Get certified to do so at this class at the Cabela’s in the Southridge shopping center. This highly-rated, fun, and informative 37+ state concealed carry class meets and exceeds the education requirements for you to apply for your concealed handgun license (CHL) from West Virginia as a resident of the state, and to apply for permits from Virginia and Arizona as a non-resident.

6.) BCS Craft & Vendor Show



Bible Center School will host its 5th annual Summer Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are planning to have over 40 different craft and vendor booths as well as several food trucks.

7.) Bogey’s Driving Range Outdoor Concert

This event is Saturday, June 12, starting at 7 p.m. This is a family-friendly, outdoor concert that will have great music, food, and entertainment. Don’t forget your blanket and chairs!

8.) Breaking Boundaries of Dance



The Charleston Ballet will continue the series Breaking Boundaries of Dance with a summer rooftop performance. The evening will begin with hors d’oeuvres and access to a cash bar, followed by a 7:30 p.m. dance performance accompanied by a string quartet. The event is Saturday, June 12, starting at 7 p.m.

9.) Big Timber Trot 10K

Ready for a Sunday run? This is Race #2 of the Kanawha State Forest Race Series. It starts at 8 a.m. Sunday, June 13 at the Kanawha State Forest. Pre-register here.

10.) Inaugural WV Coalfields Cookoff

Gates open at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 12 in Welch, WV! Attendees can sink their teeth into some of the best BBQ from vendors throughout the region or participate in some taste testing from competitors. For more about the event, visit their website.

11.) Old Central City Days

Celebrate with music and fun in Huntington’s Antiques District. Old Central City Days returns with live music, antique and vintage shopping, and special activities to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Event. Join the Old Central City Association on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

12.) 2021 Fire Prevention Carnival

The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Carnival starting June 9, all the way up until June 11, at their headquarters. Admission is free! Gates open at 5 p.m.

13.) Backyard Benefit Livestream Concert for Camp Appalachia

This is a virtual event that everyone is welcome to join. The live stream this Saturday, June 12 at 3 p.m. All donations from the stream go to support Camp Appalachia. They provide free, fun, and safe summer camp experiences for underprivileged children in West Virginia.

If you would like an event featured on ’13 things to do this weekend’ email enoon@wowktv.com!

