13 things to do this weekend: June 26 – June 28, 2020

(WOWK) — This weekend is full of many virtual events and a lot of local farmers’ markets where you can pick up some fresh produce.

1.) WV Virtual Pride Festival

This event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday , June 22, 2020, online.

This year for Pride Month, Rainbow Pride of WV is going virtual. Local and national performers, speakers, and more from the comfort of your own home.

2.) Virtual Wine & Jazz Music Festival

This event is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday June 27, 2020.

You can find the event online here.

You supply the wine and the socially distanced venue and we supply the smooth, soulful, danceable jazz music.

Contributions gratefully accepted here.

3.) Shelter-9 Paint Preparation

This event is 9 a.m. to 12 pm., on Sunday June 28, 2020, at the Kanawha State Forest.

Help patch, sand, and prime Shelter-9 so it’s ready to be painted. If there are too many people to practice social distancing, the event will use some volunteers to paint nearby signposts.

Wood patch, sanding blocks, gloves, primer, and brushes will be provided. Each volunteer should bring a mask.

4.) The Super Run Virtual 5k

This event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturday June 27, 2020, in Charleston.

The Super Run is a Virtual 5k run to help organize people to have a fun run day. They will arrange all the swag and ship directly to your door for you to complete a 5k on your own.

For frequently asked questions email: superflyservice@gmail.com

You can register online here.

5.) Yoga Hikes Charleston with Nicole Wildman

This event is 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Sunday June 28, at the Kanawha State Forest.

Yoga Hikes Charleston is an active, fun, and social way to have a cardio-based yoga experience while exploring the great outdoors of hip, historic Charleston, WV.

You will be hiking in Kanawha State Forest on the CCC Snipe Trail. Meet at 1:45 p.m. for a prompt 2 p.m. start at the pool parking lot.

Due to insurance restraints, the following are not permitted on the hikes:



Dogs

Pregnant women

Children under age of 9

The fee is $10 per person. This event is included in all memberships.

6.) Sissonville Farmers Market Opening Day

This event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Sissionville Farmers Market.

Stop on by for some fresh produce, baked goods, and novelty items. They are located at 1 Maranatha Acres, Charleston, WV 25312.

7.) Marshall University Third Annual Rainbow Run: Herd Glow 5k

This event is from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Memorial Student Center at Marshall Uniersity.

The Marshall University Rainbow Run raises funds for the Marshall University Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Student Scholarship for undergraduate students who have demonstrated contributions to diversity, equality, or inclusion initiatives in the area of racial or ethnic diversity, sexual orientation or gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other areas underrepresented or otherwise important to diversity, equality, and inclusion.

You can register online here.

8.) Bike Talk with Carl

This event starts at 2 p.m., on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the West Huntington Branch Public Library.

Carl will upload a video about bicycles at 2 p.m. Friday every week. Along with a book recommendation, he will cover various topics ranging from safety and maintenance, all the way to trail recommendations.

9.) Paint Your Pet

This event is 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Sunday June 28, 2020, at Uncork & Create.

Their artist will sketch your pet on canvas before you arrive at the event. The artist will also be available at the event to help your bring your pet to life on canvas. Seating is limited.

You can sign up online here.

10.) Kayaking and Pizza with Friends

This event is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Sunday June 28, 2020, at Yak House Rentals in Clendenin.

The Yak House invites you to get together for some afternoon water play and then head down to the local pizza shop for some food and laughs.

Bring your own kayak or rent one at the Yak House. $35 a day to rent. This includes life jacket and hauling the kayak to the water and back to your vehicle.

11.) Outdoor Bootcamp

This event is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Shawnee Sports Complex.

They will have stations with different coaches doing all kinds of fun workouts.

You can register online here.

12.) Boone County Farmers Market

This event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Rev Up Pavillion, on Main Street in Madison.

Boone County is proud to help establish a farmer’s market for their community. They are welcoming local farmers from all around to bring whatever they have to sell or trade.

13.) 5K Wellness Run/Walk

This event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Oaks Field in South Charleston.

Registration starts at 8 a.m.

Walkers begin shortly after the run starts. The race will follow appropriate social distancing guidelines, which may include staggered starts. This is a chip-timed race.

If you have an event you would like featured on ’13 things to do this weekend’ just email enoon@wowktv.com!

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories