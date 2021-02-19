13 ways to stay warm this weekend

(WOWK) – Typically, every week we’d give you “13 things to do this weekend.” However, with the inclement weather and current pandemic, this week we’ll be giving you 13 ways you can keep yourself and your home warm.

1.) Bundle Up!

Now, this is an obvious one, but wearing layers, whether they be scarves, extra socks, or hoodies underneath those winter coats, bundling up goes a long way! Especially with temperatures dipping into the teens and below.

2.) Hot beverages

Nothing says “warming up” like a nice hot cup of cocoa or coffee! Don’t forget the marshmallows and flavored creamers!

3.) Warming Centers

We have a full list of where you can stop in and get warm during these incredibly cold times. If you’re without power or simply need a warm place to get cozy, just click on the link below.

4.) Insulate your home

This may also seem like an obvious one, but there are some simple tricks out there to help keep the warmth in your home and stop the cold from creeping in. Just click the link below for a few tricks!

5.) Exercise!

Okay, okay, we know what you’re thinking. “Are you nuts?” But getting the blood flowing and the heart rate up might just be the trick to keeping warm this winter season. Tap the link below for some at-home exercises and remedies.

6.) Visit local small business

This one might be a little tricky, so we do advise you that if you are snowed in not to travel. But if you’re within walking distance of a local or small business, pay them a visit! They are among the hardest hit from COVID-19. Plus, if they’re open, they most likely have heat and would appreciate the business.

7.) Visit a family member

If you’re stuck or in a bind and need a warm place to seek shelter, reach out to a family member. Sometimes it’s hard or uncomfortable to ask for help, but family will almost never turn you away.

Plus, it’s a great way to bond with the in-laws, right?

8.) Cook a hearty meal

Nothing says “warm me up” like a nice hot meal, especially if it’s one that reminds you of your childhood. Whip up grandma’s old chicken noodle soup recipe, and then you can have lunch for the next couple of days!

Or drop some off to your neighbor as a kind gesture!

9.) Stay positive!

Help your neighbor! People in one community were pitching in and helping one another in the midst of the cold during one of the snow days. Click the link below for the full story! At the very least, it will warm your heart.

10.) Make a hot cocoa bomb

Hot cocoa bombs

It’s a treat that is growing in popularity. Hot cocoa bombs take the traditional hot chocolate to the next level. Teri Blevins at Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes in St. Albans was featured recently in a video on Paula Deen’s YouTube channel. See the full story by clicking on the link below!

11.) Build a fort

Feel like a kid again, and grab all of the blankets, chairs, quilts, pillows and anything else you can think of to get creative!

12.) Cuddle up with your pet

Your furry friends need some loving, too! Chances are if you’re cold, they’re cold!

13.) Check in on one another

These are obviously very tough times, but make sure to check in on those you haven’t heard from. Hearing from a loved one and just simply making sure they’re okay can go a long way.

And it will make your heart warm!

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.