Watch: Fireworks kick off Beijing Olympics

China 2022

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

BEIJING (AP) — Fireworks lit up the Beijing skyline as China launched a locked-down Winter Olympics on Friday.

The opening ceremony began just after the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach at the same lattice-encased National Stadium that hosted the inaugural event at the 2008 Olympics.

With the dimming of the lights, Beijing became the first city to host both winter and summer Games.

The Olympics – and the opening ceremony – are always an exercise in performance for the host nation, a chance to showcase its culture, define its place in the world and flaunt its best side.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter