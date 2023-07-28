TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) – According to a national survey parents will spend a record amount on back to school shopping this year. More families are saying they’ll be buying big ticket electronics or computer related items this year such as laptops, tablets and calculators. But when it comes to more traditional items like school clothes and backpacks there are creative ways to save.

Those savings free up more money for other things.

With a family of seven children, stretching every dollar is important for Staysha Quentrill. She spent Wednesday afternoon shopping for bargains at Goodwill in Teays Valley.

“You know it is like a constant mental battle of trying to figure out what size someone is in, who is growing out of something else. Our ages range from, she just turned 14 to she turned one a couple days ago,” Quentrill said, referring to her children. ” So, we have a wide range of clothes and personalities.”

Even though Quentrill homeschools the children, she says it is still important to make sure the kids have the right clothes.

“We have co-ops and we do field trips. I work outside of the home and they come with me to work. She picked her whole outfit today and it is definitely a statement piece but she wants to have variety and options,” Quentrill said about one of her daughters.

For her kids, those Goodwill finds aren’t just a way to save some money, they are also an opportunity to express their individuality.

“Right now, she said she’s in a ‘vampire era,'” Quentrill said about one of her older daughters. “So we are looking for black clothing. So, to constantly change based on the vibe or era somebody is in, it is easier to come here than have to buy a new wardrobe every time. When I was in school, you know, Goodwill wasn’t cool. But now you know it is like vintage. The 90’s is vintage. So, it is like a cool thing now. So it isn’t like they are missing out or getting something subpar, you know everybody goes ‘thrifting.'”

According to the National Retail Federation the average family will spend $890 on back to school shopping this year. The group says nationally people will spend a collective $41 billion to prepare students for the upcoming year. That is up from $36.9 billion last year. That includes $15 billion on electronics, $12 billion on school clothes and $8 billion on shoes.

“We absolutely still do like new shoes. But I have three boys right in a row and then I have a little boy who is 3, and they are super hard on shoes. So, we come here for like play shoes or if they want to try a different style of something,” Quentrill said.

The National Retail Federation says much like Quentrill, parents are coping by looking for bargains. Parents are also stretching their back-to-school shopping over a longer period of time. The top three back to school shopping destinations listed were online, department stores and discount stores.

“Food is more expensive, gas is more expensive, literally everything is more expensive,” Quentrill said. “So here it is almost like a game me and my friends play. We’ll come and be like we got 50 things and we spent 20 bucks and it is exciting.”

Another opportunity to save is West Virginia’s upcoming state sales tax holiday. That event starts August 4 and runs through the following Monday. During those days, qualifying items are exempt from sales tax. You can read more about all of the requirements and qualifications here.

The tax break will also apply to purchases at Goodwill. It is a win-win for parents like Quentrill who are trying to do more with less.

“It is really nice to just come and buy what we need and maybe only spend $50 versus if we had been at the store it probably would have been twice or even triple that especially when you do have a large family.”