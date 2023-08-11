CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A class starting in August will offer free training to women hoping to get jobs in the manufacturing industry.

The Step Up for Women Advanced Manufacturing Pre-Apprenticeship Program is relaunching in Charleston. The 12-week program is designed to prepare women for entry-level positions in advanced manufacturing at places like Toyota and Nucor, to name a few. It is similar to the Step-Up for Women Construction Program.

Because of funding challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manufacturing Program has been shut down since 2020. The new class starts on Aug. 28.

“With the program, like the construction program, they still get those soft skills, they still get the communication, the resume and interview building, the budgeting, communication on the job sites, goal setting, stuff like that. But then with the manufacturing program students also get hands-on with the manual and CNC machining,” said Erin Carr, Program Coordinator for the Step Up for Women Manufacturing Program. Carr is also a recent graduate of the Step Up for Women Construction Program.

If you want to sign up for the classes starting later this month Carr said it is important to submit an application as soon as possible. The program provides tools, travel stipends as well as support to find a job once the training is finished. To register, click here.