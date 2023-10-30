POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – A groundbreaking ceremony in October marked the beginning of the construction phase for the Nucor Steel location in Mason County, West Virginia. The land beside the Ohio River south of Point Pleasant will be home to the facility that is expected to bring numerous jobs to the region.

“I don’t know if people are really prepared for the surge that is going to happen,” said US Senator Joe Manchin, (D-WV), at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Nucor facility. He spoke about the ripple effect the business will have on the community. “Housing is going to be needed, the workforce that is going to be needed, for us to basically make sure that the county is ready for the growth of this company and this industry.”

Right now, the Mason County Development Authority is tackling the challenge of making sure there are enough places for people relocating to the area to live.

“We need more housing in the area. We are working on apartments and temporary housing for the about 2,000 construction workers that are going to be employed down there for the next couple of years. So, it is a real challenge not only for Mason County but for the entire area,” said John Musgrave, Mason County Development Authority Executive Director.

One aspect of preparing for those new homes is making sure the utilities and infrastructure are there. They have plenty of land.

“We are working on projects now that will interest developers and contractors to come in and build houses here. We right now have a group that is looking to build 150 to 200 houses in the area. I have another group that we are working with that has bought property and they are looking to put in lots and offer those lots,” Musgrave said.

Nucor agreed to help with the increased traffic in the area by adding a turn lane in front of the facility. The county will also be advocating for upgrades to Route 2 between Huntington and Point Pleasant.

“It is in deplorable shape right now,” Musgrave said, of the road. “We are hoping that in working with the state we’ll have improvements down there either an industrial type of highway between Huntington and Point Pleasant and several places have a four lane.”

Musgrave said he believes because of Nucor and other businesses in the process of coming to the area, the population of Mason County could potentially double over the next decade. Those people will also need places to shop and eat.

“We are looking to create a commercial center right off the four lane, that we are engaged in right now,” Musgrave said. “We are buying up some of the properties. We are going to develop it for hotels and restaurants and box stores possibly and we are working on that now.”

Superintendent of Mason County Schools Tim Hardesty has also had a seat at the table for many of the conversations relating to the growth surrounding Nucor, because the school system will also have to absorb more students.

Hardesty said because enrollment is down overall across the state and in Mason County, they have room now to handle some of the population increase. But he said down the line they may have to look at expanding some facilities.

Right now, he said they are working on making sure Mason County is ready to be competitive with neighboring counties. They are also participating in a program to help develop teachers who will stay and work in the area. Beyond that, the county is looking at career technology education for traditional students as well as adults, to prepare a workforce.

While the site is just dirt right now, for many it isn’t a far stretch to look out across the acres of land and see the opportunity.

“I really look forward to how the lives of the people in Mason County will be impacted by this facility. I started with Nucor 31 years ago and I never dreamed I’d be doing this. I want to repeat that for the young folks here,” said John Farris, Vice President and GM of Nucor Steel WV.